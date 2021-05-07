The term “technology” comes from two Greek words: techne and logos.
Techne is art or craftsmanship, and logos is the word. Roughly, technology is words about the way things are put together, or gained.
TED talks (Technology, Entertainment and Design) glorifies man’s efforts to advance our species through innovation and material craftsmanship.
Technology, like most human endeavors, is both good and evil. I thank God for the technology that gave me a hip implant and new eye lenses and hearing aids that are “high tech.” But, at the same time, I’m not too happy about weapons technology which is developing star wars weaponry that kills and destroys more efficiently.
As our technology advances, we don’t. Man is the same now as when we first started throwing spears and shooting arrows, or for that matter, since the invention of the telegraph, the repeating rifle and the steam engine.
Now, we learn that high tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter are weaponizing their platforms against opinions that disagree with their socio-political views. Joss Hawley, Republican Senator from Missouri, has written a book titled: The Tyranny of Big Tech. He gives fair warning to the “technocrats” who are overstepping their boundaries.
But God, who is the master technologist, created it all and saw “that it is good” (Gen.1.4,10,12, etc.). He put man in charge of His creation and said, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it...”(1.28). We inherited God’s creativeness, being made in His image (1.26). God calls us to work with our hands, to create good and to glorify Him (Prov.22.29;1 Cor.4.12; Ephes. 2.10; Col. 3.23-24). We are to “overcome evil with good” (Rom.12.21).
How are we doing? Not too well. In fact, much of our aerospace and computer technology are directed towards making us more powerful without much concern for God’s divine will and purpose. Our ultimate goal is to recreate ourselves. In short, we want to be gods.
To be stronger, smarter, more powerful is the push behind human technology, but the Bible says: “Before Me there was no God formed, and there will be none after Me. I, even I am the LORD...I act and who can reverse it” (Isa.43.11-13).
