The Bible says by the prophet of God, “For I know the plans that I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope.” (Jer.29.11).
These words were written to the people Israel in exile in Babylon. Jerusalem had been conquered and devastated in 587 B.C. by the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzer. He took captive many from Judah, and made them worker-slaves in Babylon. They were there for 70 years, and during that time they had families and did business.
Jeremiah speaks for God saying to them, “Build houses and live in them; and plant gardens, and eat their produce and multiply there and do not decrease” (Jer.29.5-6). But, he gives a warning also: “Do not let your prophets who are in your midst and your diviners deceive you, and do not listen to the dreams which they dream. For they prophesy falsely to you in My name; I have not sent them,” declares the LORD” (29.8-9).
We can dismiss this biblical advice as only pertaining to the Jews, but that would be a mistake. We remember that we who believe in Christ have been “grafted into the olive root which is Israel” (Rom.11.17). We have become “partakers with them” of the promises of God.
Therefore, the words of the prophets apply to us as well as they may fit our times. For the Word of God is “living and active” appropriate to the lives of men down through history (Heb.4.12).
The Word of God promises “a future and a hope” (Jer.29.11). The voices around us in this day of “calamity” are speaking death, disease, war and famine. Don’t listen to them. That’s what God says.
Now, you may be wondering if my faith in God for “a future and a hope” is contrary to what’s happening around us. I can understand that, but at the same time, I think about what Mark Twain said: “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”
Think about it. We feared nuclear war all through the 50s and 60s, especially when Nikita Khrushchev put ballistic missiles in Cuba. But, it didn’t happen. We worried about a computer apocalypse when the century turned over in 2000. It didn’t happen. We were shocked and terribly anxious when the twin towers went down in 2001, and we feared war. But, it didn’t happen. Then there was 2012 and the end of the Mayan calendar on Dec. 21. Surely the world would end, but it didn’t. Now, we have the Russian invasion of the Ukraine which never arrives. I don’t know, maybe by the time this column appears, something will have had happened, but will it be the end of the world? I doubt it.
Much like the false prophets who were stirring up the people of Israel, a people held captive in Babylon, our current crop of false prophets keep us on edge. It’s their game plan, but God is not in it. We’ve got to remember that. Instead, God says, “I know the plans I have for you. ... Plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope.”
Jesus Christ, the Son of God, came as a physical testimony of God’s great love and grace to us, who live in days of tribulation. “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Rom.8.1). For “in Him we have redemption through His blood (the Cross), the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace” (Ephes.1.7). What then shall we fear? “If God is for us who is against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how will He not also with Him freely give us all things” (Rom.8.31,32)?
Yes, Jesus gives us some pretty scary prophecies in Matthew 24, but He precedes these with the warning: “See to it that no one misleads you” (Matt.24.4). I suppose that by writing this column to encourage God’s people of “a future and a hope,” that I could be accused of misleading others that the future’s bright. OK. So, how do you see the future? I’m concerned that too many perceive the future as dark, threatening and uncertain. In that state of mind, one tends to drift into “stinkin’ thinking” and becomes like Eeyore, in Winnie the Pooh, who always has a bleak outlook on life.
We must remember that Jesus told us; “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full” (John 15.11). Even in Jesus’ words about tribulation in the last days, there is joy because He’s coming again. Our future view is “fixed on Jesus” not the things that are happening around us or to us (Heb.12.2a). Jesus promised us eternal life (without disease, pain or sorry) in a future with Him in glory (John 3.16;14.2-4). After all, “... for the joy set before Him (Jesus) endured the cross, despising the shame, and (He) has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Heb.12.2b).
Between the prophecy of Jeremiah to the people Israel and the appearing of our Lord Jesus in 1 A.D., the Jewish people experienced a lot of suffering and tribulation. Even after they returned to Jerusalem in the first wave in 538 B.C. and Nehemiah later led them in rebuilding the city, they were tormented and their future did not seem hopeful. But, Nehemiah, inspired by the Lord, said to them, “... do not mourn or weep ... go eat of the fat, drink of the sweet ... do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength” (Neh.8.9-10).
