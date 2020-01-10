It’s the Year of the Bible. It’s a fresh movement endorsed by many Christians world wide to network together in lifting up the Word of God.
Nick Hall, who’s book, “Reset: Jesus Changes Everything,” and whose organization, PULSE, have spearheaded the movement. He’s been called a modern day Billy Graham, and he’s wanting to put the “pulse” of Jesus back into the contemporary church.
Endorsements include everyone from Pope Francis to YWAM founder, Loren Cunningham, to Wycliffe’s CEO, John Chesnut, to Bill Wolfe, founder of the “Jesus Film Project,” to Francis Chan, megachurch pastor, and author of “Crazy Love.” In all, over 500 persons and organizations have got behind the movement.
Why the Bible? It’s just a “book;” that’s what the word means. Well, it happens to be “God’s book.” Yes, some will argue the point, nevertheless, this “book’s” history is remarkable. It was written over a period of 1400 years by 40 different authors, and yet, it has a consistency and agreement across the texts that’s miraculous. In fact, when a complete manuscript of the prophet Isaiah was found among “The Dead Sea Scrolls,” that predated existing manuscripts by 600 years and was eventually compared to modern translations, there were only three minor differences.
The Bible remains the world’s number one book printed each year, and it’s read by more people than any other writing. Still, the Bible, like Jesus, is scorned and marginalized by many.
But God, who chose Abraham to be His representative and “the father of nations,” and who inspired the biblical writers to set down in human words His story, gives us the truth (Gen.17.1-5; 2 Tim.3.16-17; 2 Pt.1.20-21; John 14.6). Jesus, who is “the living Word of God,” quoted the Old Testament often and never questioned it’s veracity (John 1.1,14; Luke 4.18-21). “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart — that is the word of faith which we are preaching”...the God-breathed Scriptures (Rom.10.8).
“How then shall they call upon Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher” (10.14).
Yes, the Bible reveals the God of Creation, the Almighty One, who gives us priceless instruction in the God-fearing life (Prob.1.7; 9.10). Without this marvelous book we would be set adrift in worldly speculations, never coming to a knowledge of the truth (1 Tim.2.4).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
