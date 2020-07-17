I like westerns, and now, with all the monkey-business going on around us, viewing a good western offers some relief. It’s not that these iconic movies are much different than the conflict, gun fighting, interracial battles and out and out carnage that we’re seeing around us, but the good usually wins out. The story ends, and people get back to normal lives. That’s satisfying.
I get a kick out of the Hollywood western. Clear back to actors like, Bill Hart and Tom Mix, and up through stars like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, they dress the part, but not as they were, but rather as the writers and producers create them. Neatly shaped cowboy hats, fancy shirts with snap buttons and embroidered patterns, silky bandanas, slick pants and boots, and pearl handled six guns carried in fancy leather holsters It all adds to the fantasy flavor.
Louis L’Amour (1908-1988), the classic western writer, tried to put realism back into his stories. When he describes a place, it exists. When he creates a character, that character dresses, manages his firearm and acts in the historical context, not out of some Hollywood producer’s imagination. L’Amour said of the gun fight, “It’s not the fastest draw, but the best shot that wins.”
The western captures the on-going reality play of “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (1966 Spaghetti Western, starring Clint Eastwood). But this reality play is only too real because it’s been going on since “there was war in heaven” (Rev.12.7). There’s the good, Christ, the bad, the devil, and the ugly, the human race, caught-up in conflict and sin.
But God, the author of life and the human drama, has ordained that this “western” saga should not end in desolation, but rather, in victory (Rev.22.1-7). God is the producer. He “came that they might have life, and might have it abundantly” (John 10.10). God’s story is one of redemption, that “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him” (Rom.5.8,9).
But, as time draws on, the western has turned away from God’s providence and leaned more towards man’s prowess. In the redo of “The Magnificent Seven” (2016, starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt) after a horrendous gun fight, they ask, “Where is everybody?” Washington answers, “I guess we killed them all.” That’s the ugly...that’s the way of man.
The question for us is, “How does your western end?” As it’s played out on the streets of our nation right now, it appears that the “bad-ugly” is winning. But, like Pau Harvey used to say, “There’s the rest of the story.”
