No, not celebrations of birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions, not fun times of gathering together around friends and snacky treats, rather it’s about political positions. There’s the Republican, Democratic, Independent, Libertarian, Green and Communist parties to name a few.
Take your choice. They’re all filled-up with hubris and “talking points” that the adherents feel speak the truth.
Excuse me, but there’s really only one party worth belonging to and that’s the Kingdom of God.
Jesus said, “Seek first His kingdom and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added to you” (Matt.6.33). What things? Food, clothing, drink and shelter shall be added as the necessities of life (6.25). It’s mankind who believes he needs all the other stuff, and the politicians are willing to oblige.
Jesus dealt with political parties in His time on earth. Yes, you may not realize it, but the Pharisees and the Saduccees were political parties, each with their own “talking points.” They competed with each other for the attention of the Jewish people. Jesus called them “hypocrites” (Matt 23.13-15; Luke 12.1). He called them “actors.”
How familiar this is with the politicians of today.
But God, who calls us all to His Kingdom, does not give lip service (1 Tim.2.4). He speaks the truth in love (Ephes.4.15). Jesus, who “came preaching and teaching the Kingdom of God,” is the truth (Matt.4.23; 9.35; John 14.6). He has no political agenda. He did not pit one party against another. “(Jesus) came “not to destroy men’s lives, (nor control them), but to save them” (Luke 9.56).
Yes, we’re in this world, but we don’t have to comply with worldly actions and thinking. “For the world is passing away, and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God abides forever” (1 Jn.2.17).
Sure, I’m going to vote, just as I have in every election since I turned 21. It’s my civic duty (Rom.13). But, I won’t be voting for a man; I’ll be voting for those “kingdom principles,” that honor God.
