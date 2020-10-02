The morning temperatures are dropping, the leaves on our maple tree are turning red, our vegetable garden is pretty well spent, and the humming birds have left. I guess fall is upon us, and winter is not far behind.
It reminds me of,”To everything there is a season, turn, turn, turn, turn...” lyrics written by Pete Seeger and recorded in 1959. They highlight the first verses of Ecclesiates, chapter three.
Yes, Solomon was a wise man, and in writing Ecclesiates, he laid out the themes of life on planet earth; however, from a negative point of view.
The fact is that the seasons are rather remarkable, and most people really don’t know why they happen. Consider our planet as a big ball with a central axis stuck through its poles. It’s tipped at an exact 23.5 degrees. As it rotates on its axis and at the same time moves along its orbit around our sun, it presents a southern or northern exposure to the sun. More sunlight means summer, less sunlight means winter. So, we have four seasons consistently occurring along the solar orbit, in 90 day cycles (plus some change) completed in our 365-day year.
Interestingly enough all life on planet earth is tied into the seasons. There’s the season of birth and childhood, the season of young adulthood, the season of middle age, and the season of senior years and death.
“There is an appointed time for everything, and there is a time for every event under heaven...”(Eccles.3.1).
But God, who created the cyclical order of planet earth and its seasons, also provided for its liberation. “For the anxious longing of the creation waits eagerly for the revealing of the sons of God...that the creation itself also will be set free from its slavery to corruption into the freedom of the glory of the children of God” (Rom.8.19-21). God says, “Behold, I create new heavens and a new earth; former things shall not be remembered or come to mind (Isa.65.17; Rev.21.5).
The eastern religions, like Hinduism and Buddhism, believe in the mandala, the wheel of life with its laborious, repeating and go nowhere cycle. But, Christianity, recognizes the cycle of the seasons, yet, understands it as moving through space and time like a corkscrew. It’s all going somewhere; it’s not trapped. There’s a direction to the whole.
There was only one season in God’s Paradise of Eden. It was a season of abundance, of warmth, and of perfect balance and harmony. It is our destination.
