What do you like the most, fiction or non-fiction? Evidently, from the public response to recent movies coming out of Hollywood, people prefer fiction. The two high dollar movies this week were the remake of “The Lion King,” and “Avengers; Endgame.” Both are highly stylized films that provide a temporary escape from life as we know it.
The word “fiction” comes from the Latin, meaning “created.” Certainly, we humans share in our God-given image as creators. That’s the reason that we’re so into technology. When we’re working technology, we are extending our power and influence and becoming more “god-like.”
So, when life overwhelms us, we escape into fiction, over-riding the reality that we know with stories, characters, and feelings that make us larger than the “non-fiction” world. That’s part of the reason for substance abuse; alcohol and drugs deliver us from cold, hard reality.
In the same light, knowing the emotional needs of men, Jesus told us parables. These fictionalized stories catch our attention while at the same time teaching real life lessons.
So, we, like the Greeks, have created a world of fictionalized stories and characters that take the weight of life off of us. At least for the moment. You might caal it “false news.”
But God is a realist. God in Christ says, “These things (parables...?) I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world” (John 16.33). “Do not love the world, nor the things in the world...the world is passing away, and also its lusts...” (1 John 2.15,17). There is no “shadow of turning” in God as there is in the world of fiction (James 1.17).
“Have faith in God” says Jesus (Mark 11.22). “The imaginations of men” neither bring peace nor do they edify. Yet, can’t we have some entertainment? Of course, but to what end?
Does this mean that we shouldn’t go the movies nor read fictional stories? No. It just means that fiction is like sugar; we never grow tired of the sweetness. Yet, “the sweetness” eventually causes ill health and our demise in the real world.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
