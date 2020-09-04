Felis Catus...the common, domestic, house cat. They descended from wild cats that inhabited the Fertile Crescent some 7,500 years ago, and that are classified as Felis silvestris lybica. Now I know where Sylvester the cat in the Looney Tunes got his name.
The interesting thing about cats is that their morphology (their physical shape) is repeated through an amazing line of felines. You’ve got the house cat, ocelot, bobcat, cougar, jaguar, leopard, cheetah, lion and the tiger, and there are a whole array of sub-CAT-ta-gories inbetween.
They all look alike. I suppose you could sort of say this of dogs too, but cats hold to a special image unlike other animals. Shrink down a lion to house cat size, and for all practical purposes, you’ve got a house cat. Why is this?
We can’t say that cat species evolved one into another. Wild cats in Mesopotamia existed at the same time as lions in Africa. The evidence is not there for cat evolution across their populations, and besides, their geographic locations are far too diverse. Yet, all catty features are clearly present over the whole of their many and varied forms.
Science has continued to beat the drum of evolution without addressing the fact that cat subclasses are all still here. None has replaced another, and the only visible change is size.
But God “made the beasts of the earth after their kind, and the cattle after their kind, and everything that creeps on the ground after its kind, and God saw that it was good” (Gen.1.25; 6.20). All creatures are unique to themselves, even though they have different models in the same species. God has valued each animal in itself (Ex.23.4-5,11,12; Deut.22.10; 25.4). “The righteous man has regards for the life of his beast” (Prov.12.10). “The wolf will dwell with the lamb... (and the cat?)(Isa.11.6).
There’s been no appreciable change in any cat subclass over thousands of years. All still have the same unique physiology of suppel frame, paws with retractable claws, long tails, binocular vision and high set ears turned for hunting, and their unusual speed and agility.
Cats. Animals of wonderful design, and creatures that testify to God’s divine majesty.
