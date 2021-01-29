“Identity”
So, who are you? Does that sound strange? Of course you know who you are. Don’t you? Well, it’s turning out that in this crazy, mixed up time we live in, more people are confused about their identity.
I guess the basic question is one of your history. Your national origin, your race, family ties, your natural abilities all factor into defining you as a person. These things are set; they don’t change. So, it’s interesting to me to see how many are straining to redefine themselves. The classic examples of this trend are dress, occupational change, political affiliation, plastic surgery and tattoos. I suppose there are other examples, but these will do.
A major engine for driving this change is political correctness. Right now it’s unpopular to identify as a white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant, conservative, male as if any alternative is preferred. So, I’m in disfavor now, and I might be tempted to alter my identity to fit in.
“Can a leopard change its spots,” as the saying goes? I don’t think so, and when “the leopard” tries to redefine itself, it leads to mental illness.
But God tells us that we’re “created in His image” (Gen.1.26). He tells us that He “weaves us together in our mother’s womb,” and that we are “predestined for adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will” (Ps.139.13; Ephes.1.5). God wants us to change, but not from one identity to another, rather, He wants us to change from sinner to saint.
The Bible says, “Therefore if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come” (2 Cor.5.17). In Christ, we literally have a new identity, and it’s not one that makes us more acceptable to the herd. No. Our new identity in Him is patterned on Christ.
“For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal.3.27,28).
I’m just who I should be in Christ, and I don’t need to fix my identity.
