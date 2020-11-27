The Great Reset is a new “social contract” that ties every person to an electronic ID to your bank account, health records, and a social credit ID that basically exercises a draconian control over you.
Professor Klaus Schwab lays out the plan in his book “COVID-19: The Great Reset.” In this writing he states what we’ve attributed to Rahn Emmanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff, “never let a crisis go to waste.” What he means is that any crisis can be leveraged to bring people under control through propaganda, fear and deception.
The reset is about dropping capitalism and free enterprise for “sustainable development,” which translated means a technocracy run by an elite few.
The mantra of this new world order is “build back better.” Sound familiar? Their mandates can be read from the “Georgia Guidestones.”
But God’s reset happened at the flood. He “regretted (repented) that He had made man on the earth, and He grieved in His heart” (Gen.6.6). So, He said, “I will blot out man whom I have created...” (6.7). He charged Noah, a righteous and God fearing man, to build an ark (a place of safety and salvation) to save a remnant of life (6.14). The flood passed and the ground dried up, and God brought Noah and his sons and the animals out of the ark to “be fruitful and to multiply on the (new) earth” (Gen.8.17-20).
So, the human population grew and soon was in the same decadent state as before, saying, “Come. let us build for ourselves a city, and a tower whose top will reach into heaven...” (Gen.11.4). And Nimrod became their ruler. He was a warlock (a male witch)(Gen.10.8-10). God confused their languages to restrain their evil intentions.
Things continued to degrade from there as men took charge of their lives, ignoring God’s rule. God’s second reset came with Moses and the books of the law, and in particular, the ten commandments. But, men did not keep God’s commandments, His statutes and His ordinances.
The third great reset came in the Person of Jesus Christ, who’s death on Calvary’s tree atoned for the sins of men, and who’s resurrection opened the door to eternal life for all who believe (Rom.10.9).
Now, we’re facing a fourth and final reset which is being stolen by the devil from God’s divine intention to save man, and instead, orchestrated in such a way as to deceive the many into slavery. Rather than simple faith in Jesus Christ, God’s provision for salvation, people will be turning to social engineering to create a “brave new world” of dystopic (opposite of utopian paradise) tyranny.
God’s Word and our American Constitution stand in the way of these technocrats. Expect challenges against both in the coming years and pray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.