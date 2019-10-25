A symbol stands for something else, or, at least that’s what Webster says. So, the “stars and stripes” flag stands for America, and the cross for Christianity, and the jack-o-lantern stands for Halloween. Each symbol generates feelings and reactions from the viewers, like putting one’s hand over the heart when we say the pledge of allegiance.to our nation’s flag.
Often times symbols elicit ballistic responses way out of proportion to what they represent. Case in point: the jack-o-lantern and Halloween.
Halloween, or “All Saints Day,” has become the pariah of the conservative, Evangelical, Christianity community. The symbols of Halloween, like the jack-o-lantern, the ghost, and the witch on a broom all fire the believers’ fears of evil.
Actually, there’s all kinds of evil around, it’s just that a symbol, like the jack-o-lantern gives it form.
Our Puritan forefathers were so concerned with symbols giving the impression of idolatry and worldly evil, that they wore black clothes with no buttons, no jewelry at all, and not even crosses. Of course, the Puritans are not our best example of having “the joy of the Lord,” and the Salem “witch hunts” are legendary (John 15.11).
But God says that “everything created (by Him) is good, and nothing is to be rejected, if it is received with gratitude” (1 Tim.4.4). Likewise, He says in Genesis, several times, that what He’s created is “good” (Gen.1.4,10, 12,18,21,..). God targets the “worship of symbols” as idolatry, but He says that “He shows loving kindness to...those who love (Him)” (Ex.20,4-5,6).
I doubt that few, if any, “worship the jack-o-lantern,” or if they do, and any other Halloween symbol, they are certainly out of the favor of God (1 Jn.4.1-6). But, in another form, the pumpkin pie has widespread acceptance, which should alert the believer to the fact that the meaning we attach to symbols is plastic and always subject to individual interpretation.
The important thing is “to love God,” and not get tangled-up in cultural symbols that finally mean nothing (Deut. 6.5; Matt.22.37).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
