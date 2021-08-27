“Squash”
My vegetable garden is booming, and the Zucchini squash are growing faster than I can pick them. The key factor in their abundance has been the monsoon rains. The rains are ladened with nitrogen, and it’s this natural fertilizer that turns everything green, lifts up the wild flowers, charges the garden and brings our lawns to life. It’s a testimony to God’s hand at work.
The word “squash” comes from a Massachusetts Indian word meaning “to eat raw or uncooked.” Squash are native to Central and South America with the Mesoamerican cultures raising the plants, along with corn (maze) and beans for generations.
We get our Zucchini from an Italian hybrid squash that was developed from plants brought back by the new world explorers and perfected in the late 1800’s in Milan. “Zucchini” means “small marrow,” or “small gourd.”
Why squash in a religious column? Because the Zucchini squash in particular, with it’s rapid and prolific growth from virtually nothing, reminds us of
God’s miracle creative powers. So it is that the squash plants and blossoms have inspired Native Americans to craft jewelry of intense beauty since the 19th century.
Unlike the Native American, most people take Zucchini for granted as they do most vegetables laid out in neat displays at Safeway and Walmart.
But God, who “blessed man” and “has given us every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth...and every green plant for food...” wills that we should “have dominion over them” (Gen.1.26-30). He has purposed that we should “toil (with the earth) and eat of it all the days of (our) lives” (Gen.3.17). The fact that a Zucchini seed is buried in the ground and springs forth in a plant that’s a thousand times greater is no accident.
The bulb at the base of the squash blossom expands quickly into a Zucchini that can reach three feet in length. It draws on soil minerals, water and sunlight to create mass out of nothing. Well, almost nothing, but you have to marvel as a fruit virtually appears over night.
So it is that “every good thing bestowed and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights...” who “supplies all (our) needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (James 2.17; Phil.4.19).
