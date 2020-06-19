They are the necessary outlines of reality. They help us identify shapes and forms; they give us a perspective on our surroundings and keep us from running into things. In fact, the greatest challenge to artificial intelligence (robots) is programing systems to recognize the outlines of objects.
The Bible says, "Do not move the ancient boundary which your fathers have set" (Prov.22.28). Solomon, the writer, is referring to the property boundaries set up when the people Israel inhabited the land. Evidently, some were moving the boundaries to their favor.
But boundaries are not just those of object definition and property, there are also boundaries of moral and ethical behavior. The Bible speaks much about keeping the commandments, and statutes, and the judgments of the LORD God (Deut.30.15-20). When any boundary is ignored or moved, we have chaos.
Right now in our nation all the boundaries are being moved, and we have civil, moral and ethical chaos.
But God, who has created order and given boundaries to all things, says "cursed is he who moves his neighbor's boundary mark" (Deut.27.17). Likewise, cursed is the one who "goes too far and does not abide in the teaching of Christ..." (2 Jn. 9). For Jesus gave us a new commandment "that you shall love one another even as I have loved you..." (John 13.34).
For awhile I worked for a surveyor friend and manned his instrument (his laser device) to shoot points and distances. I came to appreciate property markers. Within these set boundaries a property owner can take confidence that his little piece of the earth is secure.
So, I rejoice in owning a piece of property in Show Low, defined by four pins, marking the boundaries of my place. At the same time, I am appalled that the boundaries set by our American history, our criminal justice system, and our national constitution, are being rudely transgressed.
The message to me is that my "boundaries" don't matter anymore. We'd better take the advice given to the church at Sardis in the Revelation: "Wake up, and strengthen the things that remain, which were about to die...." (Rev.3.2).
