The Christmas lighting is going up, and it’s beautiful. I especially enjoy the Show Low street lights along the Deuce. They change colors! How do they do that? More high tech magic, I guess.
The words of Genesis ring in my ears: “Then God said, ‘Let there be light”; and there was light’” (Gen.1.3). Light precedes the rest of creation. In fact, light energy may be the one true source of everything else. Nikola Tesla said, “Light is everything.” The Bible says, “God is light,” and furthermore, “in Him there is no darkness at all” (1 Jn.1.5).
You’ve heard that a match struck on a dark night can be seen 30 miles away, provided you have an uninterrupted, line of sight. That’s quite a testimony to the power of light. But, it shouldn’t surprise us, considering that the visible light coming to us from the stars has traveled trillions of miles.
Light carries information. We’re making use of this fact in fiber optics where cables can carry data at near light speed across great distances. In 1952, UK based physicist Narinder Singh Kapany invented the first actual fiber optical cable based upon the Irish inventor John Tyndall’s experiments. But, to be a bit hypothetical, this fiber optic technology could have come from that UFO crash in 1947 at Roswell, NM.
So, we kind of take light for granted because, like so much else, it’s a familiar fact of our lives.
But God, who said, “I am the light of world,” had something else in mind (John 8.12a). “He who follows Me shall not walk in the darkness, but shall have the light of life” (8.12b). God’s shekinah glory fills the heavens. “The (heavenly) city has no need of the sun or of the moon to shine upon it, for the glory of God has illumined it, and its lamp is the Lamb” (Rev.21.23). God has given us “the light” in our very spirits.
So it is that scientists are now discovering that we humans are filled with light (Live Science, Charles Q. Choi, July 22, 2009). “The human body literally glows, emitting a visible light in extremely small quantities at levels that rise and fall with the day.”
No wonder that we so enjoy the Christmas lights. In their colors and their dancing arrays, we find part of ourselves.
Tom Brown is pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.