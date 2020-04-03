In the midst of surreal experiences, some may remember the TV program “Candid Camera.” Innocent, ordinary people were filmed without their knowledge in unusual situations for the viewing public’s entertainment. Yeah, it was sometimes painful to watch those subject’s reactions to staged situations.
Well, here we are. This virus and the disruption and chaos it’s caused makes me want to ask, “Am I on Candid Camera?” Surely this craziness is the product of some TV producer’s twisted sense of humor.
But when you think about it, what we’re experiencing now is the age old human struggle with ultimate reality. What’s real? Morpheus asked Neo this simple question in the movie The Matrix, which capitalized on a surreal world of the future. But, the film’s producers didn’t think it up themselves; the Greek philosophers asked the same question two millennium before.
What could be more surreal than a virus threat that quarantines our nation and the world? Or, that shuts down business and industry, leaving thousands of workers jobless, closes schools and churches, and even more surreal, that has a Congress appropriating several trillion dollars to compensate everyone. Do you know how much a trillion dollars is? Am I on candid camera?
Needless to say, nailing down what’s real in this whole crazy scenario is as elusive as extraterrestrial aliens or Bigfoot.
But God, who “created all things by Christ...who is “before all things, and in Him all things hold together”...is the One reality. God spoke the Word, and it was so (Gen.1.6,9,14,20...). The reality of His “Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1.14a). “And we beheld His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father” (1.14b). So it is that “We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ...” (2 Cor.10.5).
What’s real? The virus? Or, the ruckus it’s caused, or maybe the news we’re given? And even more so, what reality should we be trusting? Man’s or God’s?
Two thousand years ago, at Passover, in the month of Nisan, after the vernal equinox, Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ of God, was crucified dead, buried and on the third day, resurrected to life again. That’s ultimate reality in true form.
