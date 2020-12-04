Not to give you something else to worry about, but do you realize that there are enough nuclear submarines in our oceans, armed with ballistic missiles, to destroy our world 10 times over? What amazes me is that it hasn’t happened. The gun is cocked, so to speak, why hasn’t the trigger been pulled?
When I was a boy growing up in Southern California, we had air raid sirens that were tested the last Friday of every month.
Their loud, wailing voices were frightening. To make things even more unnerving, we had drop drills in our school at the teacher’s command, where we dropped to the floor, under our desks, with our hands behind our heads to protect us from flying glass. All of this was traumatic for us grade schoolers.
Why all this ruckus because we were in a cold war with the Russians, and the then Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will bury you.”
Well, the same threat exists today, only much worse.
Yet, it’s in the background as we deal with life’s current threat with this virus, but the bear is still in the woods, and he’s hungry.
But God, whose divine intention is to save mankind, did not intend that we should take the resources of the earth and create weapons of mass destruction (Ephes.1.3-14). “He desires all men to be saved and come to knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4; 2 Pt.3.9). He wants us to overcome earthly temptations and turn to Him (Matt.6.13; 1 Jn.2.14; 5.4; Rev.21.7). And..”to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God” (Ephes.3.19).
Look at it. 5,000 years of recorded human history, and the cutting edge of technological advancement is weapons development. From the crossbow to the hydrogen bomb, we want to destroy ourselves. We celebrate mayhem and murder in so many of the contemporary movies.
It’s the love of God that constrains us (2 Cor. 5.14). If not for His love, for His grace of mercy, we’d be nuked by now. Thanks be to God!
