That’s what my middle son says when crazy things have happened and passed. Actually, he says, “Okie-Dokie-now, meaning, “Well, we dodged another bullet. Time to get on with life.”
That’s the way I feel about this virus scare. Whether we dodged a bullet or not remains to be seen, but this much is sure: it’s time to get back to living our lives.
Yes, the “experts” are still shaking their heads and wringing their hands, and warning us to not “venture out too soon” without caution. Well, that’s good advice, even before the virus. As I’ve written, “The world is a dangerous place.” That’s the reason insurance companies do business.
Some may accuse me of taking an Alfred E. Newman approach to life: “What me worry?” Not so. I’m not abandoning all reason, full steam ahead, in an ignorant blissful attitude. All I’m saying, along with my son, and with all the other people in this nation, who have some common sense: “Wait a minute. Do we have to burn down our house to kill the termites?”
The Bible says, “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self...(and a whole string of negatives)...always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (2 Tim.3.1-7). Well, we’re here.
But God, who is not an author of confusion, who makes everything right in its time, and who does good for men, wants us to know the truth (1 Cor.14.33; Eccles 3.1; 1 Tim.4.4; John 14.6). “There is no shadow of turning in Him” (James 1.17). He does not lie (Num.23.19, KJV). God says, “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and the cleverness of the clever I will set aside” (1 Cor.1.19; Isa.29.14).
God calls us to faith (Mark 11.22). Where’s our faith? Is it in man and the “models” that men create to explain what’s happen to us and around us? Or is it in the God of truth, who from the beginning has shown us the way we should go?
Now, you may say, “Yes but...” And your mind is filled with all the things that could happen, and you’re scared. My friend, those doubts are seeded to your mind by men and the real author of confusion, the devil.
Okie-dokie now. Let’s believe God and get on with life.
