Most all of our churches are doing it. We’re broadcasting our worship services over the internet, during the lock-down. Seems like a good idea. If we can’t meet in our houses of worship, let’s meet on the net. Ahhhh...that’s where the problem enters: we aren’t really “meeting.”
Let’s remember that “church” means “assembly,” and to be specific, it means the “assembly of believers.” If you can’t assemble, you aren’t having church.
Of course, arguments will arise over this. The up side is that many people will be tuning into streamed services who will rarely go to “church” in a building. Then again, the down side is that the New Testament Church met “together” in groups. The Bible says, “And all those who had believed were together, and had all things in common...”(Acts 2.44-47). You can’t have church, if you aren’t “together.”
Jesus set the minimal standard for church by saying, “For where two or three have gathered together in My name, there I am in their midst” (Matt.18.20).
The salient word here is “together,” and it’s expressed by the New Testament concept of “fellowship.” John writes, “What we have seen and heard we proclaim to you also, that you also may have fellowship with us and indeed our fellowship is with the Father, and with the Son Jesus Christ” (1 Jn.1.3).
God in Christ brings us together; the devil wants to separate us.
But God, who founded His church upon Jesus Christ our Lord, determined that it should be a body of believers (1 Cor. 12.12). “He is also head of the body, the church...” Col.1.18a). The church of God functions as a living organism, where each part (person) contributes to the whole (1 Cor.12.14ff). If we divide the body, we divide Christ.
How strange it is that we believers have so easily given up our “assemblies” and our constitutional right to “assemble” in this current political pandemic. Yet, with spiritual wisdom, we recognize the devil’s fingerprints all over the lock-down.
Individuals, sitting in front of computer screens, is not the church; it’s a division that will conquer us. I offer this prophetic word: “Wake up, and strengthen the things that remain, which were about to die; for I have not found your deeds completed in the sight of My God” (Rev.3.2).
