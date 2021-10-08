There’s a crisis in cosmology. OK, so what? Well, cosmologists study the macro universe and seek to understand how it works. This knowledge is important to everything else that we do on planet Earth.
“Cosmos” is a Greek word meaning “order,” or “universe.” It’s also used in the New Testament to translate “world” (1 Jn.2.15-17).
There are two cosmologies: the one is scientific, and it looks at the world as a materialistic reality. The other is religious, and it sees all things as created by God. The crisis is occurring in scientific cosmology where there are two contrary theories about the state of the universe. Each of these theories is coming off of what’s called “The Hubble Constant,” after the famous astronomer, Edwin Hubble, who calculated the expansion rate of the universe (1924).
Our universe (cosmos) is expanding. The question is “at what rate?” That’s where the crisis is. There is no crisis in religious cosmology because this view is based on the God of creation and the Genesis record. Of course, the scientific community scoffs at “Religious Cosmology.” Why? Because they are materialists, who reject the God hypothesis.
But God, created in the beginning (Gen.1.1). God said “let there be,” and it was so (Gen.3-28). We know from the Word of God, the Bible, that “in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God” (John 1.1). “For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created by Him and for Him” (Col.1.16).
That’s religious cosmology, but more so, it’s “Christian Cosmology” because the Word of creation is Christ Jesus our Savior. The rude details of the cosmos, like it’s expansion rate, are not important in Christian Cosmology. Should they be? Is it arrogant of believers to trust God at His Word without delving deeper into the mysteries of space-time? Not really.
Paul writes to Timothy, “...always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (2 Tim.3.7). So it is with scientific cosmology; they are so caught up in the research that they never come to peace in the magnificent order and design of the cosmos that we already know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.