“Words”
My mother taught me that “words are things,” i.e., they have the power to kill, maim and destroy, or, the power to create, heal and bless. She cautioned me to be careful about what I say, and especially about other people.
As I grew up and read the Bible, I learned that God created with words. God said it, and it was so (Gen.1.6,9,11...). In the fullness of time, God brought forth His Son, Jesus, who is the living Word of God. Jesus dwelt among us as the “incarnate Word of God” (John 1.14).
Jesus’ words were filled with truth and life, and even though He chastized the Pharisees, He did not curse them.
Cursing others in the name of God is forbidden. For “you shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain,” or, simply, don’t swear. Jesus carries the commandment further by saying, “You shall make no oath at all. ...” (Matt.5.34).
When we are careless with words, as when we pronounce curses on someone or something we are doing the devil’s work, who “accuses our brethren before our God day and night” (Rev.12.10c). Far better to say nothing, or to pronounce a blessing on someone for their salvation.
So, here we are, we’re caught up in the current vernacular of the age which the devil has orchestrated with harsh, hurtful and nasty words to tear people down and destroy us.
But God speaks words of life and abundance to His creation and His beloved humans. “The thief (the devil) comes only to steal, and kill, and destroy; I (Jesus) come that they might have life, and might have it abundantly” (John 10.10). Peter noted: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have words of eternal life” (John 6.68)? Jesus said, “If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you ask whatever you wish, and it shall be done for you (because it glorifies God)” (John 15.7,8).
Curses and crude words do not glorify God, and at the same time, they shame and reduce the individual, rather than bless the redeemed of God.
Think about yourself too. What are you saying about yourself? Are you typing yourself as a sinner, a loser or worse? It’s time to speak words of life to yourself. It’s time to believe God in Christ, and pronounce words of life, well-being and blessing. “Give thanks in all things for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus (1 Thess.5.18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.