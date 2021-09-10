Human relationships are difficult. Well, you might disagree and that’s okay. All I know is that in my experience as a husband, father, and pastor of many years, getting along with others is often conflicting and irrational.
I guess the main issue is my will — your will. Yes, it’s a battle of wills.
Raising my children, there was no question: You’re going to do this because I say so. I was bigger, smarter and more willful than my children, so they obeyed. As they got older, and as teenagers, it became more difficult, and as adults they pretty much do as they please, not that it makes me happy.
Jesus taught us to “love one another,” His teaching is echoed by the New Testament writers (John 13.34; Epehs.4.15; 1 Jn.4.7ff). It’s easier said than done. Those in relationships often behave badly towards one another, and we often hear that “irreconcilable differences” have broken the relationship.
But God is in the reconciliation ministry. For “God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting their trespasses against them...” (2 Cor.5.19a). “He has given us the ministry of reconciliation; He has committed to us the word of reconciliation” (5.18B, 19c). John writes: “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. ... There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear...” (1 Jn.4.7,18a).
Healthy relationships have a will to be reconciled and to love one another. Simple enough, but charged feelings of betrayal, lying, disagreement, disrespect and anger make it more difficult. As a parishioner told me years ago: “I can forgive, but I can’t forget.” Therein is the problem.
The psych community calls this “gunny-sacking,” where you store away your hurts just to bring them out at some future date to clobber another.
It’s well worth remembering what God does in Christ: “Yes, (I) wilt cast all (your) sins into the depths of the sea” (Micah 7.19b). In Christ, we are forgiven, reconciled and re-created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.