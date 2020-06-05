When I was taking an advanced composition class in high school, our teacher wisely gave us a taste of journalism. We learned that every written piece, reporting an event (story), needed to tell who, what, when and where.
The four “Ws are kind of a mantra of journalism, although more and more the journalism that we get is about opinion and spin.
Today, journalism is about ideology, not the facts. The media is trying to persuade us into believing their way. Consequently, we have “false news.” If you want to test this, just tune into CNN for a current event, and then tune into Fox News. The same event is reported differently with a biased spin each way.
I’m not trying to recommend one news agency over another. I’m just saying that “journalism” has replaced accurate reporting, and we’d best be forewarned.
So, it used to amuse me when Bill O’Riley would end his “journalistic piece” with “the spin stops here.” Yeah...well, maybe, Bill.
The Bible consistently warns us “it’s better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in man” (Ps.118.8; Jer.17.5,7).
But, we want to believe that we’re getting the truth from the news services. We’re like the sheep that Isaiah writes about, who are (easily) “gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way” (Isa.53.6).
But God says there’s only one Way (John 14.6). In fact, Christians were first called “followers of the Way” (Acts 9.2). The Way of Jesus covers the whole spectrum of human events, and although we’ve been conditioned to separate out physical things from spiritual things, they all come together in Jesus Christ. “For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created by him and for Him” (Col.1.16).
You might say, “Well, you can’t report all events by the same WWWW, as in the Person of Christ. Yes, if you concentrate only on the variables of sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell, but when you include the spiritual dimension, we add a whole new dynamic.
It’s much like the electromagnetic spectrum. We can only see a narrow section of it, whereas the great majority of the spectrum is lost to us. So, a journalist files a story, and that story is from his perspective as a secondary witness, depending on the perceptive reporting of others.
“Eye has not seen and ear has not heard, and which have not entered the heart of man, all that God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Cor.2.9). Jesus is “the same yesterday and today, yes and forever” (Heb.13.8).
