Do you remember Robin Hood? He’s one of the most enduring English legends going back to 12th century. “He stole from the rich and gave to poor.”
He is mentioned in William Shakespeare’s plays: The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and As You Like It from the 16th century. Much later, Hollywood picked up his story in a number of productions, beginning with The Adventures of Robin Hood, staring Errol Flynn, in 1938, and ending with Robin Hood; Prince of Thieves, staring Kevin Costner in 1991.
Robin Hood was the original socialist, and his mission of stealing from the rich and giving to the poor is resonating in American politics right now. There’s an important difference, however; the rich in Robin’s day lorded it over the poor and turned them into surfs. Today, the rich in America have principally made their wealth through education, innovation and hard work. They do not oppress the poor, nor make them into surfs. Every American has the opportunity to get rich.
Margaret Thatcher, prime minister of the UK in the eighties, famously said, “The problem with socialism is that sooner or later, you run out of other peoples’ money.”
But God, who is not a respecter of persons, beckons all men to abundant life in Christ (Act 10.34; John 10.10). He tells us that “each one shall bear his own load,” and further, that “if anyone will not work, neither let him eat” (Gal.6.5; 2 Thess. 10b). God teaches individual responsibility to do what is right and to care for one another (2 Thess.3.11-15; Rom.13.8-10; Phil 2.4).
There is a biblical socialism, which is far different than Marxist socialism. When the Bible teaches that “they had all things in common,” the underlying assumption is that they were all in Christ (Acts 2.44-45). The Marxist dictum of “...from each according to his ability to each according to his need,” is biblical, but Marx removed the key element; “in Christ.”
“Robbing from the rich and giving to the poor” does not create a healthy and prosperous society. It only causes enmity and strive, as we’ve seen in Castro’s Cuba, Mao se tong’s China, and most recently in Venezuela. For those in Christ, we willingly share what we have without intimidation, and we care for others through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
