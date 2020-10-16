Our Pilgrim forefathers came to America for religious liberty. It’s a fact that should be indelibly etched into our very souls. Now however, in this day of anarchist noise, our first amendment rights are being tested, and especially, our freedom of religion.
One’s religion is being used more and more as a “test” for their suitability for political office. The sixth article of our Constitution forbids it (Article VI, Clause 3).
When John Kennedy was running for president, his religion came into question as a mark of bias that would influence his presidency. He set things straight by saying, “I am not the Catholic candidate for president; I am the Democatic Party’s candidate for president, who happens to be a Catholic” (9/12/60).
The late SCOTUS justus, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was not quizzed on her religious bias as a Jew, and neither should she have been.
Yet, religion in America is coming under a troubling attack, and specifically, Christianity, because God’s moral righteousness is an offense to the lord of this planet, who is Lucifer, the fallen one, the devil.
But God, who is the Almighty Creator of all that is, who is recognized in that capacity by the three, great world’s religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam, will not be silenced by men. “The Word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Heb.4.12). “No prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God...the Word of the LORD abides forever” (2 Pt.1.21; 1 Pt.1.25).
Americans should be heads up about our religious liberty. It’s the very foundation of all that makes America great. Our fault is that we’ve let the devil’s propaganda, as espoused by secular humanism, replace God’s revealed Word. Man is not the measure of all things, despite what liberal progressives want us to believe. That which is moral, righteous and true comes from God.
Human character without a moral, religious compass is a ship adrift and one headed for a perfect storm.
