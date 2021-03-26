OK, so what’s real? I mean what can we depend upon to be consistently true through time? Or, another way to say it, “What’s really real?
Both the scientific community and the religious community think they know what’s real. Each, in its own way, makes a hypothesis to explain the way things are. But there’s a problem: Hypotheses must be tested to prove their reality.
Right now, the scientific community has made a lot of hypotheses that they’ve not tested. They would argue that the math they use in defining and calculating their hypotheses checks out. Well, yes and no. Elegant math does not prove the case as does testing.
Of course, the religious community has the same problem.
We’ve made a lot of “hypotheses” for the way things are, but we are unable to test them. An example: “Who is God?” Ask the five major religions on this planet that question, and you get five different answers, or hypotheses. Unfortunately, testing for the existence and character of God is much the same as science looking for that one, final particle that defines matter. The Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, which all told cost around $9 billion, failed to find it. Is such a particle real, or is it just a “hypothesis” predicted by elegant math?
What it boils down to is “faith.” And yes, scientists have faith in their hypotheses just as Christians. In fact, a hypothesis is nothing more than a secular faith statement. Like it or not, take away our five senses and our math, and all you have is faith that there’s some reality out there. Just read about Helen Keller (1880-1968), who was blind and deaf.
But God has so arranged reality that our smarts fall short of knowing for sure. “For eye has not seen, nor ear heard...which have not entered the heart of man, all that God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Cor.2.9). Such knowing “is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not see” (Heb.11.1). “For since the creation of the world (God’s) invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they (people) are without excuse” (to believe)(Rom.1.20).
Well, all have the same “natural” evidence for the existence of “some divine, creative force” in the universe. but not all believe. The knowing is subject to “the wisdom of men,” which gets back to our “hypotheses” (guesses) at what’s really real (1 Cor.1.18-25).
Carl Sagan, the celebrity scientist, writer of the “Cosmos” television series and co-founder of the SETI project with Frank Drake, didn’t want to believe; he wanted to know. That’s us, but the reality of the situation is that finally, all we have is faith that what we’re experiencing is real. So, Sagan believed that there is other intelligent life out there in the universe, without any experimental evidence. That sounds like a pretty religious hypothesis to me.
Finally, faith is a form of knowledge. Our knowing is woven together by it. Yes, I believe in God. I believe in Him because I have faith in the historical figure of Jesus Christ, who said, “If you (have) known Me, you (have) known My Father (God) also” (John 14.7). Jesus proved the hypothesis by working signs and wonders that defied human reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.