It’s that scary time of year again, and this year is scarier than usual. The TV is running all the old-time “fright” movies, and Walmart is chocked full of witches, black cats, ghosts and goblins, spider webs, along with shelves of scary masks. The masks are especially popular this year as people are used to wearing them.
Fact is, Halloween is the second most celebrated holiday of the year in America as far as gross sales. This does not set well with evangelical Christians, since the day bodes of dark and evil forces.
But the day following, Nov. 1, is All Saints Day. It’s celebrated in the Roman Catholic Church as a day to honor those who’ve passed on into eternity. But like Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), Halloween has degraded into a worldly event, devoid of any original spiritual meaning.
I guess that people like to be scared, in so far as it’s all in fun. Of course, today, and in this week, Americans are scared spitless over a well-hyped virus and a presidential election that’s supposed to make or break our nation. Hmm? I’m reverently uncertain on both accounts.
But God, who ordained that which is good did not create holidays that glorify the fears of men (Gen.1.10,12,18; James 1.17). God says, “Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely whatever is of good repute, if there is an excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things” (Phil.4.8). And above all, “overcome evil with good” (Rom.12.21).
“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom.8.38-39).
God says, “Fear not...” (Isa.41.10; Matt. 6.25,31; Luke 1.13, 2.10). Just remember: “Fear is a liar.”
