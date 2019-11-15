This week we’ve been participating in “the Community Fast of Compassion.” There’ll be an ending celebration at the Show Low High School auditorium a week from Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. Please come and join us for songs, testimonies and sharing.
Fasting has a long tradition in the human community. All the major religions practice fasting, and it’s found in most cultures generally.
Jesus fasted for 40 days in the wilderness, “and He became hungry” (Matt.4.2). He did not fast for social justice, like Martin Luther King; He did not fast for a political advantage, like Mahatma Gandhi, nor did He fast for supernatural enlightenment, like the religious gurus. No. Jesus fasted to reduce His human nature to zero, and so, elevate His need for the Father’s will to be done (John 5.19; Luke 22.42).
We Christians today fast for the same reason. We want to lay aside our fleshy wants and cares so that we can better concentrate on the Father’s will. And what is the will of God the Father? “To bring good news to the afflicted,...to bind up the brokenhearted,...to proclaim liberty to captives and freedom to prisoners,...(and) to comfort all who mourn...” (Isa.61.1-3). Furthermore, Jesus taught us to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, house the homeless, clothe the naked, visit the sick and the prisoner (Matt.25.35,36).
By denying ourselves, we take up the cross of suffering, and in so doing we gain the “mind of Christ,” a mind of humility (Matt. 16.24; Phil. 2.3-7; 1 Cor.2.16). Yet, not everyone feels this way. Too many stubbornly defend themselves and their rights, unwilling to sacrifice much of anything.
But God does not desire a fast of mourning, nor one for personal gain and enlightenment, rather, He calls us to a “fast that loosens the bonds of wickedness...to let the oppressed go free...to divide our bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into the house” (Isa.58.5-7).
This is the essence of “The Community Fast of Compassion,” that we give up a meal or two and experience the pain of need to better relate to those who are needy. Then we take the proceeds from our fast and “pay it forward.”
Thus it is written: “Bear one another’s burdens and thus fulfill the law of Christ” (Gal. 6.2).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
