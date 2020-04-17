Pilate, the Roman governor of Judea, cynically asked Jesus, “What is the truth?” after the Lord told him that He came to bear witness of the truth (John 18.37,38). I can sympathize with Pilate. He was only echoing what we all know by experience: getting to the truth is most difficult, if not impossible.
Yet, there was Jesus, the truth in person, standing before him, and Pilate missed Him. Pilate was not alone in missing the truth in his day, nor is he alone in our day, as we experience the current shutdown and quarantine of our nation.
What’s the truth in what’s happening? We hear one thing from one expert, and then the next day, we hear something different from another. And … if we take the numbers that they give us, they don’t add up.
Mark Twain, the American humorist, once said that “a lie will fly around the world while the truth is getting its boots on.” Likewise, he said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” Well, the “experts” who are orchestrating the present pandemic scare, are having to remember a lot.
But God, who is the Creator of all things, and who demonstrated His great love for us at Easter, speaks the truth. “In the exercise of His will He brought us forth by the word of truth, so that we might be, as it were, the first fruits among His creatures” (James 1.18). God in Christ, is “the Way, the Truth and the Life” (John 14.6). “There’s no variation, or shifting shadow” with God (James 1.17). “(He) is the same yesterday, and today, yes and forever” (Heb.13.8).
Remember Sgt. Friday in Dragnet? His character is famous for saying, “Just the facts, ma’m, nothing but the facts.” Well, Bertrand Russell, the British philosopher, said that we don’t know what a fact is. So, the famous statement: “Don’t confuse me with the facts; I’ve made up my mind.”
The fact of Easter, even the truth, is that the tomb was empty (Matt.28.5,6; Mark 16,6; Luke 24.3; John 20.2-3,8). That means everything. It gives us truth and defeats the confusions of our day. “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom.8.38-39).
