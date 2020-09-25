There’s a paradox of tears right now. Some are crying because of a loss or some sadness, while others are shedding tears of joy over unexpected good fortune and blessings. I guess it’s always been this way for us people.
The Greeks long ago depicted life’s drama with two masks: the one with a smile and the other with a frown. So, it should not surprise us, yet, I do wonder about our tears.
Tears are created as the natural way to irrigate our eyes and keep them moist. That’s good. But tears are also stimulated by the autonomic nervous system. Humans are the only mammals known to produce tears as part of an emotional response. They play an important part in balancing stress and hormonal levels.
Tears are mentioned some 25 times in the OT and another 10 times in the NT. Each time, as in Ps.6.6 and 39.12, or, 2 Cor.2.4 and Heb.5.7, they are tears of sadness and grief. I can only find one place where teas may reflect joy, and that’s when the woman anointed Jesus’ feet with her tears (Lk.7.38-44). They seemed to be tears of joy for the Lord’s mercy and forgiveness.
I’m most familiar with child tears. My younger grandchildren are crying all the time about some owie or some disappointment, or discipline. But with children the tears come and go quickly; it’s not so with adults.
Adults live in a paradox of tears.
But God also weeps. Jesus wept over Jerusalem, “the city that kills the prophets,” and He wept at Lazarus’ tomb (Matt. 23.37; Luke 19.41; John 11.35). He was overcome with emotion just as us at times of sadness. God mourned (and shed tears) for HIs people Israel as He spoke through the prophet, Jeremiah (Jer. 14.17). Yet, Jesus reminds us that even in weeping, “your sorrow will be turned to joy” (John 16.20).
Jesus said, “In the world you have tribulation, but rejoice (take heart), for I have overcome the world” (John 16.33). In midst of our sorrow; in the midst of our tears, we can yet take heart and rejoice because of God’s great love for us.
We can shed tears of joy, knowing that God has taken away our sin and has given us hope (Col. 1.27).
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matt.5.4).
