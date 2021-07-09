Accidents happen. Such things often come out of the blue, and we have no control over them, or, at least it seems that way. But, then again, we do have the ability to reduce the possibility of accidents. That’s what OSHA is all about. Slow down, think before you leap, but even then, there are no guarantees.
Take nature for instance. I was watching a stirring video of an elk herd crossing a highway in Wyoming awhile back. They crossed in a line, each animal gracefully crossing the highway and jumping the barbed wire fence on the other side. Then a big bull elk came running along in the line, and he jumped the fence, but a front hoof caught the wire, and he tumbled head first into the field. Ooops. Unfortunately, he landed flat on his chin and his huge body careened over his head, breaking his neck. I watched him kicking his last, and I sighed.
That’s life on planet earth. Well, not to say that life is only full of regrettable accidents, but if even animals can be taken out in accidents, why should we be surprised when the same happens to us? It’s much like the movie A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004), where Jim Carrey and the cast experience one “revolting development” after another.
If we had just paused a few seconds more at that traffic signal, that last guy running the amber light would have missed us. If I had secured the ladder before getting on the roof, it would not have skidded out from under me. If I had just wore my helmet while running trails with the ATV, I wouldn’t have gotten a concussion when I crashed.
But God is not One of “ifs.” Our God is the “blessed controller of all things” (1 Tim.6.15, Phillips). He works through faith, not chance. He gives us assurances in this fallen world. He does not ordain accidents, but rather, He “bestows every good thing and every perfect gift from above...” (James 1.17). “He gives life to the dead and calls into being that which does not exist” (Rom.4.17).
God even cares for the birds of the air (Matt.6.26a). Does God keep them from accidents? What about the beautiful little bird that flew from the feeder into our picture window and died? Ooops. Accidents happen; however, God still cares for us, and we only need to reflect on the many times we could have gone the route of that elk but didn’t (1 Pt. 5.6-7).
