Memorial Day and the annual launch into the summer is upon us.
This Day has traditionally been the remembering and celebrating of the sacrifice of our war dead, but it’s also a time of family gatherings and barbecues to celebrate life.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it was a post-Civil War (1861-65) effort to heal a divided nation.
By honoring all the war dead, it enabled a reconciliation of sorts. As time went by, and we lost thousands of more lives in WWI and WWII, the day was expanded into a “Memorial” of all who’ve died in the service of our country.
Now, because of The National Moment of Remembrance Act in 2000, we pause at 3 p.m. on the day to remember those who’ve given their lives.
Our church not only remembers our war dead, but we also remember those brothers and sisters who’ve gone on before us.
Remembering is good for the soul, not only remembering those who’ve passed on, but remembering their histories. If the present generations lose touch with our ancestors and their histories, we lose the nation.
But God, who maps out the generations of the people Israel in the biblical record, has shown us His providential care. “He predestined us to adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will” (Ephes.1.5).
God’s generational plan is that “all men should be saved and should come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4).
It’s His will that we learn from our histories and take joy in the fact that “(Our) sins and lawless deeds, I will remember no more” (Heb.8.12; 10.17).
As a boy, my mother took me to Forest Lawn in Glendale, California, to visit my grandfather’s grave. I remember this beautiful cemetery with its lush lawns and flower beds and shading trees. I remember the statues and fountains and chapels tucked away in the forest. It all reminded me that there’s a heaven to be gained.
Yes, a visit to the local cemetery is good for our souls. It’s a time to read the headstones and remember those who’ve gone on before us and their histories. Placing flowers on the graves, whether they be soldiers, friends or relatives, reminds us of the fleetingness of life. Let us remember.
