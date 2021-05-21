What’s with all this random violence?
It seems that every day now we have another mass shooting, another inner city riot, another explosion of vandalism that lays waste to city blocks.
It’s mighty suspicious. Could it be that there’s a mind behind it?
Some would answer, “Yes,” and name guys like George Soros.
Pieces of evidence pop up here and there which hint at conspiracies.
Well, maybe; I wouldn’t doubt it.
Far more likely, if you could trace it back to the source, you’d be face to face with the devil.
Jesus calls the devil “the ruler of this world” (John 12.31).
The Bible is clear on the issue of violence. It goes back to the evil one, who was cast down from heaven with a legion of angels (Rev.12.9).
The Genesis record tells us “that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and killed him” (Gen.4.8).
And violence has haunted the human race ever since.
It is the devil’s desire to destroy mankind.
But God wants to redeem mankind and restore the harmony and order of Eden (1 Tim.2.4; Rev.21ff).
“Turn to Me, and be saved, all the ends of the earth” (Isa.45.22). And we have beheld and bear witness that the Father has sent the Son to be the Savior of the world (1 Jn.4.14). “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life (John 3.16).
“The thief (devil) comes only to steal, and kill, and destroy; I (Jesus) came that they might have life, and might have it abundantly” (John 10.10).
Does the devil’s modus operandi sound familiar?
Of course it does.
That’s what random violence is all about.
Just as Cain killed Abel, and Judas betrayed Jesus, the devil’s fingerprints are all over it.
And “Satan entered into Judas,” and he went out to betray the Lord (John 13.27).
The solution to random violence is not disarming the offenders, nor prosecuting them, nor imprisoning them, nor “re-educating” them; the solution to overcoming random violence is Jesus.
The Word says: “And they overcame him (the devil) because of the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their testimony...” (Rev.12.11).
