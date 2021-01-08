“Persevering”
Persevering under trial, that’s what we’re faced with in this contentious and unpredictable world right now. Of course, maybe it’s always been that way. Looking back through human history, we see time after time when people had to “bite the bullet,” so to speak, and just keep on keeping on. The Great Depression was one such time, followed by WWII (1932-1945).
It’s kind of like playing marbles as a boy. We’d shoot them in a circle and play “chase,” hunting down each other across the yard. You’d win a few and lose a few. It was part of the game, and there was always another kid who wanted to take your marbles. You learned to persevere and perfect your technique, firing your shooter with force. Sometimes you made a hit and collected another marble; other times you missed and lost.
Our country is shooting marbles right now. We’re competing against one another to build our own cache of marbles. Like little kids, we’re caught-up in the almighty moment of gaining another cat’s eye or an agate for our collection.
Like Vince Lombardi said a number of times, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing” But, what about the game? Sports commentator, Grantland Rice said, “it’s not that you won or lost but how you played the game.” Yes, that’s where perseverance comes in.
But God has said through His evangelist, “...we also exalt in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character; hope; and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us” (Rom.5.3-5). “And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we shall reap if we do not grow weary” (Gal.6.9). And, “the one who endures to the end, he shall be saved” (Matt.24.13).
Every now and then, one of our marble players would get muffed, pick up his marbles and go home. Others of us learned to persevere in the game and continue to play. I guess that’s what we’re dealing with right now.
For the Christian, it’s not a matter of being treated fairly, nor is it a matter of winning; it’s really a matter of faith. We trust God to bring us through. “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world; and this is the victory that overcomes the world — our faith” (1 Jn.5.4).
