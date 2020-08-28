Keeping secrets has always been a trial for those knowing. It hasn’t been a picnic either for those out of the knowing. Secrets generate tension and bad feelings between people and cause doubt to flourish.
I remember as a boy when a friend said, “I know a secret,” it sparked curiosity, anxiety and anger all at the same time. It’s like one of the tabloid magazines says, “Inquiring minds want to know.”
Well, the fact is that there are a lot of “secrets” out there, and unfortunately, many of the bigger ones are with our own American government.
The “Freedom of Information Act” (1967) was passed for this very reason, that the public might be better informed about our government. However, the first “exemption” is that classified information that’s crucial for the safety and well-being of our nation, cannot be accessed. So, who makes that decision?
Our government threw us a bone, but it’s clear that any kind of transparency is out of the question. Take Area 51 as an example, or, consider WikiLeaks and Julian Assange. The secret holders despise him.
But when it comes to secrets our attention should really be on us. What secrets do we have, and are these secrets worth the trouble? Shouldn’t we be more open and forthright?
But God does not like secrets. He says, “For nothing is hidden that shall not become evident, nor anything secret that shall not be known and come to light” (Luke 8.17). “God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all” (1 Jn.1.5). He has “placed our secret sins in the light of His presence” (Ps.90.8). “Woe to those who deeply hide their plans from the LORD” (Isa. 29.15).
Of course, the Bible has its share of secrets. Just read the Revelation. Some of these secrets are knowable and to our benefit. Paul writes to the Philippians: “... I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil.4.13b,14).
Best we purge ourselves of all secrets. When someone wants to give us information that must be kept secret, we should politely decline to hear it. Such knowledge is a weighty burden that keeps us from living responsibly and authentically.
