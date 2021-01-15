“Law and Grace”
“He’ll be punished to the full extent of the law,” has been voiced over and over again in our courts. At first, it sounds good. It’s like whipping Johnny when he’s misbehaved. You’ve told him not to do that, and he does it. So, off comes the belt, and he suffers the result of his behavior.
Sounds right. You tell him, “There are consequences to your behavior.” Yes, there are, but do you stop loving him?
Law without grace is like a boat without water; it doesn’t float too well. Sure, you’ve got the law. It’s clear, but applying it, i.e., floating it, requires something more than a strict response.
The Bible tells us that “by works of the law no flesh will be justified in His (God’s) sight; for through the Law comes the knowledge of sin” (Rom.3.20). “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (ibid. 3.23). That’s the point. None of us has kept the law. Think about it. Do you have a perfect record of obeying all traffic laws, civil laws, and the ethical standards of our culture? But, you say, “Okay, but I haven’t murdered anyone, or robbed a bank, or stolen other’s stuff, or used illegal drugs.” Good. Have you lied? Have you accused others in anger? Have you in your mind thought of ways of getting around the law?
But God tells us in His Word: “For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world should be saved through Him” (John 3.17).
God’s will is not to punish sinners, but rather to redeem us. For “He desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4). He desires “mercy and not sacrifice” (Matt.9.13). His grace is greater than all our sin. “In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the (sacrifice) for our sin” (1 Jn.4.10).
Some may say, “So does this mean that we just let people get away with breaking the law?” No, The evangelist writes: “Are we to continue in sin that grace might increase? May it never be” (Rom.6.1,2). The law is there as “our tutor,” teaching us right behavior (Gal.3.24).God has called us to do the right thing and given us free agency to decide for ourselves.
Let us not do the devil’s work and “accuse” others when we ourselves are just as guilty (Rev.12.10; Matt.7.1-3). Rather, in this time of great anger across our nation, it’s time for some grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.