It’s within the connivery of men to seek an advantage over opposing forces by stealth, trickery and ambush. More popular is the ambush. It’s a surprise attack by concealed persons lying in wait.
Human history is full of ambushes. Start with the Bible, where we read in Judges 9.25, 43; 20.29,33,36; 2 Chron.20.22; Jer. 51.12, and Acts 9.24; 20.19 about planned ambushes. An alliance of Germanic tribes ambushed the Roman Legion in the Tentoburg Forest in 9 AD. General George Washington ambushed the Hessian Army at Trenton, New Jersey, during our Revolutionary War on December 26, 1776. The Israeli Air Force ambushed the Egyptian Air Force on the ground at the start of the 1967 War. Then too, there was Pearl Harbor (the memory of which is coming up on December 7th). And now, there’s the ambush at La Mora, Sonora, Mexico, of Moron settlement members by the local drug cartel, and nine women and children were murdered.
The reason for this travesty is unknown, but it has been suggested that the Le Baron family, who are prominent there, and the cartel had personal issues. Nevertheless, the Mormons have been living there since the late 1880’s. Now, there are 13 temples in Mexico and an estimated membership of 1.5 million.
This incident is one of many roadside murders that have taken place in Sonora in the lasts several years at the hands of the cartels. The victims get little press, but our church supports a missionary family down there, who are in our prayers. They keep us informed about the heinous deeds of these drug lords.
The cartels virtually rule Northern Mexico, and they have brought pain and grief to all peoples, Anglo and Mexican alike.
But God will judge all men for their deeds. “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap” (Gal.6.7). He commands us “to not murder” (Ex. 20.13). He commands us to “love our neighbors” and to “pray for those who persecute us” (Luke 10.27-29; Matt.6.44-45). It is within the economy of the LORD God to “do justice, to love kindness...and to go about doing good” (Micah 6.8; Acts 10.38).
Men conceive of ambush to be fair in matters of war and survival, and that’s bad enough, but when it’s used to kill innocents, it’s an offense like no other.
Those nine murdered by the cartel were U.S. citizens. I would hope and pray that our government and the Mexican government are cooperating to resolve this matter and the greater issue of putting down the drug cartels themselves.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
