Right now in our nation we’re future oriented, and that not necessarily in a good sense. We want a cozy future where everything is neat and clean, where all the benefits of a healthy economy, a strong health care system, plenty of good jobs, a clean environment and lots of food, with more leisure time abound.
We’re not too interested in the now because, right now we’re hurting. Yet, all we really have is the now.
A friend and I were talking about this. In the Bible there are two kinds of time: chronos, or measured time, and kairos, or God’s time. God’s time is always now. We need to live in the now, not the past, nor the future.
Look at it this way: God created time; He is the divine time-keeper, and He knows time from the deep past to the vague future. In this sense, in His knowing, He is always in the now. Everything is laid out before Him in the present like a map.
When Jesus says, “I am the Alpha and the Omega...who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty,” He’s telling us that He is the Now (Rev.1.8). Yet, we strain towards the unknown future, and we’re willing to pay for information that predicts that future, so that we can gain an advantage.
But God, the one “who is and was and is to come” calls us to believe in Him now and trust Him for our future. “Now is the acceptable time, behold, now is the day of salvation....” (2 Cor.6.2b). Jesus said, Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow, for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” (Matt.6.34). God says “there is an appointed time for everything...” (Eccles 3.1). He holds all things in His now; they are known by Him, and He is working His will to bring the creation to completion.
We need to learn to live in the now. We need to draw this time frame around us like a blanket. In doing so, we step into God’s time, and we gain life.
It is futile for us to wish for a better future when we aren’t living our lives in the now.
Get a grip, believer. Don’t live it twice by worrying now about what may happen then. Take each day as a gift and be a good steward of what you’ve been given.
