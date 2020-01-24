What time is it? Well, that’s a good question. It all depends on where you are, and by what standard you use and how you measure it.
Our sense of time is weighed more by time-keeping instruments than by reality. I remember the white rabbit in Alice In Wonderland, with his large pocket watch, racing ahead, crying out, “Oh me, oh my, I’m in a rabbit stew, I’m late, I’m late, I’m late, whatever shall I do?” Even more funny, but ever so true, is what Dr. Seuss wrote, “How did it get so late so soon?”
Albert Einstein thought that time is an illusion; however, a very convincing one. And, Steven Hawking spoke of “imaginary time,” which he popularized in his book A Brief History of Time. Einstein further theorized time as “space-time,” that time does not occur by itself, but rather, it occurs in a space, like our earth spinning in orbit around the sun.
Well, however, you understand it, there’s never enough time...right?
This all becomes personal when you ask yourself, “How much time have I got?” The answer is,”All that God has granted you.” Or, if you prefer to be less religious, “All that my genetic heritage allows, baring any fatal illness or accident.” Either way...our days on earth are numbered.
Our understanding that we have an end point in this life should make us better stewards of the time given, but too often, people live like there’s no tomorrow, or worse, like we have all the time there is.
But God, who created space-time, is the time-keeper. He says, “today is the day of salvation” (2 Cor.6.2). He tells us, “There’s an appointed time for everything...” (Eccles 3.1). “There’s a time to give birth, and a time to die” (3.2). “He has made everything appropriate in its time” (3.11). “...God will judge both the righteous man and the wicked man, for a time for every matter and for every deed is there” (3.17).
I’m in my seventh decade, and time is becoming more of a concern than ever before. How about you? Young, old, in between, wherever you are in life’s journey, the ultimate question is what’s next? Will it be life eternal in the heaven Jesus promised, or, will it be the hot place, or even extinguishment?
How then should we live? We should live each moment as it it were our last. And, as God should add years to our lives, we can rejoice in the time given..
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
