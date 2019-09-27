What do you wear? Visit Walmart to get a panoramic view of what people wear. It’s hard to describe the standard American dress and that same variety is spilling over into the church.
Of the couple of “non-denominational” churches we visited lately out of state, the dress code was “T” shirts, jeans and sneakers. Throw in a lot of shorts, recreational tops for women, and bill caps for men. It gives one pause to reflect, especially if you were brought up like me to wear your best clothes to church.
I wonder what Jesus would wear to church today?
Maybe the question is moot. Jesus dressed in the ordinary attire of the Hebrew people back then. Wouldn’t He dress like us in the now? I suppose, but then again, what would He wear to church?
Across the world, people are identified by their cultural dress. You know, the Sari in India; the Kilt in Scotland; Tracht in Austria; Maasai in Kenya; Kimono in Japan; Jeans and Boots in the American West. However, there are some interesting variants, like across the world, business is primarily conducted in the western suit. Likewise, people in public view, from presidents to newscasters, wear suits.
So, would Jesus wear a three-piece suit to church? I don’t think so, yet, I don’t think He’d wear His carpenter, work clothes either.
But God, who took it upon Himself to cover man’s nakedness with animal skins, also ordained that the temple priests should wear beautiful and elaborate dress (Gen.3.21; Ex.28 ff). He wants us to “clothe ourselves with humility towards one another,” and for women to “adorn themselves in respectable attire” (1 pt.5.5;1 Tim.2.9). In all things, He desires us to honor Him and give Him the glory He deserves (Matt.5.16; Col.3.22-24).
The Apostle James sets a New Testament standard by writing: “For if a man comes into your assembly (church) with a gold ring and dressed in fine clothes, and there also comes in a poor man in dirty clothes and you pay special attention to the one who is wearing the fine clothes...have you not made distinctions among yourselves...” (James 2.2-4)?
Well, does this mean that we allow a hodge-podge of dress in the church? No. I don’t think so. The church is not Walmart. Certainly, Jesus’ teaching emphasized matters of the heart, not the way a person looks or dresses. I get that, but out of honor for God, in body, soul and spirit, we must reflect His holiness and righteousness, and most certainly do so in worship.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
