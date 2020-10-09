The higher you go, the harder it is to breath. We understand this from the National Geographic features of Mount Everest climbers, some with oxygen packs. But, it’s also true of our White Mountains. Lung and heart patients often have trouble breathing up here at 6,300 — 7,000 feet and they must return to lower elevations in the valley.
It’s all about air pressure. Air has weight. The lower, sea level atmosphere has millions of pounds of air stacked on top of it, and the oxygen molecules are squeezed closer together, and thus, making them more breathable.
Flight rules for general aviation pilots require O2 when flying above 12,500 feet for more than thirty minutes. I was there once when I flew in Idaho, but fortunately I was at that elevation for less time than the rule because I had no O2 on board.
Elevation also affects aircraft performance because the higher you fly the thinner the air, and the less air molecules to give lift to your wings. This becomes critical on hot days at higher elevations, when the air molecules are expanded by heat even farther apart. It’s called density altitude.
Well, there’s a parallel here to our human behavior. It seems that too many people assume that they can fly high without concern for the “spiritual physics” of their actions.
But God says, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows this he will also reap” (Gal.6.7). “For the waywardness of the naive shall kill them, and the complacency of fools shall destroy them” (Prov.1.32). Just as God has established an order in the natural world, so, He has an order for the world of human behavior. “The conclusion, when all has been heard, is: fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person” (Eccles.12.13).
“Visual flight Rules’ are there to guide and protect the pilot, just as God’s commandments, statutes and ordinances are there to guide and protect the believer and unbeliever alike. Check your O2 levels early to avoid hypoxia and before you run out of breathable air.
Yeah, it’s harder to breathe at higher elevations. Someone with lung and heart issues notices their distress and goes to a lower elevation. Too bad for those who ignore God’s proven rules of behavior and keep going ahead anyway, running out of “spiritual” oxygen, and suffering the consequences of their neglect.
