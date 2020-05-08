Some will remember the movie “The Mask,” starring Jim Carrey in 1994, where an average, ordinary guy finds an ancient face mask. When he puts it to his face, it attaches itself, and turns him into a super hero with malevolent tendencies.
So, it is today that we have thousands of people wearing face masks. Why? Well, in part because the authorities have required it in this pandemic environment, but also, because there’s a personal need to be safe. Or, perhaps more correctly, an innate human instinct for control and power.
Are face masks a powerful antidote to the virus? Not really. Research shows that a cloth mask does little to protect one from viral infection, but they do protect others. Dr. Daniel Griffin of Columbia University says, “So, it’s not going to protect you, but it will protect your neighbor.”
Unfortunately, people are wearing face masks to protect themselves, not their neighbors. It’s the jungle ethic.
But God says, “however you want people to treat you, so treat them, for this is the Law and the Prophets” (Matt.7.12). This golden rule is repeated by Paul saying, “Bear on another’s burdens, and thus fulfill the law of Christ” (Gal.6.2). If your neighbor is hungry, feed him, if he is thirsty, give him something to drink, a stranger, take him in, naked, clothe him, sick, visit him, and in prison, go to him (Matt.25.35,36).
Wearing a face mask should not be about me, as in Jim Carrey’s case, where he becomes a super hero. No. It should be about the health and well-being of others. That’s our decision in masking up.
If this virus has taught us anything, it should be that our lives are not islands, independent of other lives, where we can do as we please. Rather, we need to recognize our corporate identity as Americans. Finally, we are one nation under God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.