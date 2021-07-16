Jesus said, “Have faith in God” (Mark 11.22). It’s simple enough. Right? Wrong.
Faith is one of the greatest mysteries in the world. Yet, Jesus taught faith before all else. He said over and over again to those whom he healed, “Your faith has made you well” (Mark 5.34; 10.52; Luke 17.19). Their faith? Isn’t Jesus the healer? I mean, if Jesus hadn’t of been there, these individuals would not have been healed.
Ah ... now this is where we begin to understand faith.
Later, Peter healed and Paul healed, and in fact, there have been thousands of “healers” down through Christian history, but in every case, the carrier wave of healing is the faith of the individual in the Lord Jesus, not the magic touch of an individual.
This is what John the beloved said in his first letter: “... This is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith” (1 Jn. 5.4).
He did not mean raw faith, rising up out of one’s gut. He did not mean faith without an object. Remember: “Have faith in God.”
Jesus said, “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go to the Father. And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask Me anything in My name, I will do it” (John 14.12-14).
Well, that takes a lot of faith. Yes, faith in our Lord and our God, Jesus Christ to take Him at His Word.
So, many have gotten off track, pursuing “faith healers,” who, like Simon the Sorcerer, wanted the personal power to work signs and wonders (Acts 8.9-24).
But God, “who pardons all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases ... who satisfies your years with good things” cares for you (Ps.103; 1 Pt.5.7). It is God’s divine intention that we have “good health” (3 Jn.2).
He calls us to believe and be restored, even transformed into “new creatures” (Rom.12.2; 2 Cor.5.17).
He tells us “all things for which you pray and ask, believe that you have received them, and they shall be granted you” (Mark.11.24). That’s biblical faith.
When Jesus asked Peter, after the big fisherman got back in the boat from near drowning, “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?” He wasn’t questioning Peter’s fortitude (Matt 14.31).
Jesus had called him to walk on the water, and when he stepped out of the boat, he took his eyes off of Jesus and put faith in himself. We do the same.
The salient question here about faith is, “Do you believe that Jesus can heal you?” If you answer “Yes” then get your eyes off of yourself and “fix your eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith...” (Heb.12.2).
