If you were given a million dollars, what would you do with it?
We’ve all asked ourselves this question, or, we’ve at least fantasized about it. In fact, there was a TV series that aired in the ‘50s called just that: “The Millionaire.” It told the stories of average people who were given a million dollars by an unknown benefactor. The recipients’ lives then played out in stories that ranged from outstanding transformations to rack and ruin.
I asked a friend this question recently in a theological discussion. He hesitated, obviously temporarily stunned, and said, “Well, I’d probably give it away.” It’s a Christian response. After all, we only need so much to keep our lives going, Any extra can and should help others, at least my friend and I think so.
It’s this sense of concern for others that Jesus’ life and teachings lifted up.
Jesus said, “Give to him who asks of you, and do not turn away from him who wants to borrow from you” (Matt.5.42).
I guess that someone who does not have a “God-consciousness” would probably spend the money fast and furiously on himself, with little thought for others.
But God, who owns it all anyway, taught us to be givers and not takers Prov.11.25; Gal.6.7-9; Phil.2.3-4). He taught us that “it is more blessed to give than to received,” and that He “loves a cheerful giver” (Acts 20.35c;2 Cor.9.7c). By His own act of “giving Himself” on Calvary’s cross, God shows us the profound importance of giving. He says, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down (give) his life for his friends” (John 15.13).
R.G. LeTourneau (1888-1969), the inventor of the belly-dump earthmover, gave 95% of all he made away, and he kept 5% to live on. He made lots of money, and he was a Christian.
So, does this mean that we need to freely fork over our assets to a community of social welfare? No. Not at all. The hypothetical gift of a million dollars and what we’d do with it tests our hearts. Being willing to give it away is the key.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
