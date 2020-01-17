Purple is a nice color. Grapes are purple, and I like grapes. My wife has a pretty, purple, church dress. Hatch Motors had a purple Dodge Challenger on the lot for awhile. Then the winter sky over Snowflake is purple. Yes, really.
It seems that the Marijuana Farm uses UV light to make the plants grow faster, and that light radiates up from the green houses and reflects off the snow clouds. The sky looks purple. It made the national news.
I have to admit, it strikes me as funny. Of all the good things that Snowflake could be noted for, like the Corn Festival, the LDS Temple, and the Paper Mill when it was running, now they’ll be remember as “Purple.”
If the Green House Farm had not switched from tomatoes to marijuana the sky would still be blue. So, I’m thinking that we color our lives with what we believe and do. Am I saying that blue is better than purple, or, for that matter, are tomatoes better than marijuana?
Let the reader decide.
I remember that the purple grapes that I like, can also be made into purple wine which has caused all kinds of trouble in families and societies.
But God, who created all things good, calls us to focus on “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things” ( 1 Tim.4.4; Phil.4.8). He puts the responsibility in our hands.
Every good has an accompanying evil. That’s a fact. It’s up to us to choose that which is good. God has given us commandments and statutes to help make the right decisions (Deut. 30.15ff). What we have is a rainbow of colors, laid out before us, and choosing the right color at the right time and for the right reason is a matter of prayer and faith.
Finally, we remember that angelic appearances occur in pure white light. White light contains all the colors. When you shine that light through a prism you get a rainbow.
Perhaps this is what Jesus had in mind when He said, “You are the light of the world...let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Matt.5.14,16).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
