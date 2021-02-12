Super Bowl 55 is over and the winning team is named, but this year’s game leaves us some thought provoking questions, given the current, anti-social, anti-American attitudes out there.
There’s the question of the long-standing American love of sports; the question of winning and losing; the question of player performance; the question of athlete wealth; the question of future athletic events, and the question of fan participation.
It was utterly ridiculous to see cardboard profiles of football fans stuck in stadium seats amongst a scattering of real fans reduced to a quarter of the normal attendance. Equally ridiculous were the players masked up on the sidelines but absent of masks on the field.
Sports has been and should continue to be the release of human, aggressive tensions through a civil competition. There should be winners and losers, but unlike war, or the ancient Mayan game of ringball, or the Roman gladiators, the losers should not be killed.
Furthermore, let’s reward the winners, even if the star quarterback makes a bonus of $500K, and the losers need not be equally rewarded, as the current liberal philosophy demands,
Paul writes to the Corinthians: “And everyone who completes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They then do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable. Therefore, I run in such a way as not without aim; I box in such a way, as not beating the air...” (1 Cor.9.25,26). In other words, compete to win.
The mantra of the current, political voices is “no person left behind.” So they feel that winners and losers should be rewarded alike.
But God says, “I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendents” (Deut.30.19).
The winners keep God’s commandments and the losers do not. Jesus warns that when He comes again, He will gather “the stumbling blocks and those who commit lawlessness and cast them into the furnace of fire.” (Matt.13.41,42).
There’ll be a separation of those who obey God and those who do not (Luke 16.19-31). There is a spiritual competition going on to redeem men (Matt.25.31-46).
Competition is not necessarily good for us humans. It divides us into political groups, social groups, teams and finally nations. Far better that we would not be like Cain and Abel, where competition for god’s affections led to murder. Better that we all come into one kingdom under God (Matt.6.10). But on planet Earth, we’re all playing in a galactic super bowl, where the opposing teams are God and the devil.
“Choose this day whom you will serve...” (Joshua 24.15).
