No, not the world-wide internet. I’m writing about real spider webs.
Recent research has found that there’s music in spider web architecture. Working with artist Tomas Saraceno to create an interactive musical instrument, titled “Spider’s Canvas,” the team has created a virtual reality component to allow people to enter the web world.
Certainly, we’ve all marveled at the structure and beauty of target webs spun by the Orb Spider clan. Orb-weaver spiders are members of the most common group of Araneidea who decorate our gardens with their art. Of course, even in our admiration of these webs, we have a common repulsion at the sight of spiders. The movie Arachnophobia (1990) did not help, with its giant, tarantula-like spider accidentally shipped out of the Brazilian jungle to traumatize an American farm family.
People vary in our complaints about spiders, but most would agree, that these little creatures have too many legs, are fearsome faced with multiple eyes, and are equipped with poisonous fangs. The wife’s plea, “There’s a spider in the bathroom...” sends husbands into nervous action.
But God, in His creative power ordained that there should be a world of spiders out there, and these spiders are indeed remarkable, but they are only mentioned three times in the OT and not all in the NT. We read in Job that those “who forget God”...put their “trust in a spider’s web,” and later, “a wicked man”...”builds his house like a spider’s web” (Job 8.14;27.18). There’s not much assurance in these examples. Isaiah also mentions spiders (Isa.59.5). And, there’s a fourth reference in Proverbs 30.28, but the verse only mentions spiders in the KJV.
There are 631 species of spiders in Israel, but Jesus does not mention the web-weaving creature once. Were spiders pests? Were they considered evil and not worth a comment? I doubt it.
The spider web is one of God’s masterpieces of natural architecture. When we view an Orb spider web, we are struck with its order, its symmetry, its strength and the fact that this small creature could build it. Surely, spiders and their webs are a testimony to God as the intelligent designer.
