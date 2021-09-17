We are in the “high holy days” of the Jewish calendar. Rosh Hashanah was on Sept. 7, and Yom Kippur was Sept. 16.
The Jewish new year started on Sept. 6 and the days following are supposed to be a time of prayer, fasting and personal reflection ending with “the Day of Atonement” on Sept. 15.
The exact dates vary from year to year depending on the cycles of the moon.
You might ask: “So what? Why should I be concerned about Jewish feast days?”
Let’s make the question broader: “Why should I be concerned with the Old Testament?”
Well, quite simply, because Jesus was. Our Lord quotes the Old Testament more than any other New Testament person because it points to Him.
We must remember that the “Bible” Jesus and his disciples had was the Books of Moses, the Psalms, The Prophets, the Writings (Proverbs and Ecclesiastes) and the Histories (I and II Samuel, I and II Kings, Chronicles, etc), and let us remember that biblical history is “holy history.”
In fact, the whole of the Bible is one holy, redemptive story of God dealing with His people Israel and the Gentile nations.
God’s divine intention is to redeem mankind back to Himself (Ephes,1.3-12). That’s what the Jewish feasts are all about: God’s divine care and favor for His people through time.
By celebrating the feasts the Jew remembers: “So the LORD commanded us to observe all these statutes, to fear the LORD our God for our good always and for our survival, as it is today” (Deut.6.24).
But God’s great care for His people Israel was rejected, and they rebelled, and they forgot to give Him the glory, and He gave them feasts to help them remember.
These were “times of refreshing,” as the Scripture says: “Repent therefore and return, that your sins may be wiped away, in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord...” (Acts 3.19).
God says, “To remember the former things long past. For I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is no one like Me” (Isa.46.9).
It was at the Feast of Passover that Jesus instituted His Last Supper, the Holy Eucharist (“thanksgiving”).
Just as the Passover Lamb was sacrificed and its blood delivered Israel, so, would Christ, “the Lamb of God take away the sin of the world” (John 1.29). “Without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Lev.17.11; Heb.9.22b).
Not that we who are under the new covenant in Christ’s blood should celebrate the Jewish feasts, but we should honor and revere the Old Testament, knowing that God’s redemptive plan began there.
And, let us remember that Jesus Christ fulfilled every Old Testament teaching and celebration that foretold of Him.
“As many as received Him (believing God’s Word), to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name” (Jon 1.12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.