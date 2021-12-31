“Our joy has taken a hit in the White Mountains over the last several weeks. Our hospital is full of COVID-19 patients, still others are at home sick, and there’s a state of fear enveloping our mountains.
I don’t like to admit it, but my first thought is getting even with the Chinese for weaponizing this virus and sending it against us. And don’t kid yourself. It is “the Chinese virus.” They should be held accountable.
Of course, accountability, and along with it, common sense, has been purged from our culture by the current misguided leadership.
They want us to see the virus as the enemy, not the Chinese. But I’ll go one better: The real enemy, the one we have dealt with from the beginning, is Lucifer, the dragon, who is called the devil (Rev.12.9-11).
“The devil has come down to you, having great wrath, knowing that he has only a short time” (Rev.12.12b).
We who call ourselves “Christians” must stop focusing on worldly enemies, whether the Chinese or the devil, and we need to start focusing on Jesus, “the author and perfecter of (our) faith” (Heb.12.2).
We’re not denying that the devil exists and that he influences us to anger, fear, hatred, disease and revenge; we’re just saying that Jesus is greater. Amen.
Hold that thought. Jesus is greater! John writes, “You are from God, little children, and have overcome them (spirits of antichrist); because greater is He who is in you (Jesus) than he who is in the world (the devil)” (1 Jn.4.4). And how might Jesus be in us?
Jesus said, “If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it shall be done for you ... If you keep My commandments, you will abide in My love; just as I have kept My Father’s commandments,, and abide in His love” (John 15.7-11). Seems clear: “have the words of Jesus in us and abide in His love.”
This means reading your Bible, memorizing Scriptures, and practicing the love of Jesus. We practice the love of Jesus by doing for others.
The old acrostic comes to mind: J — O — Y...Jesus first, others second, and yourself last.
Jesus says, “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full” (John 15.11). Early on, way back before the advent of our Lord Jesus, God spoke to His people through the prophet, saying, “do not mourn or weep ... do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength” (Neh.8.9-10).
Yes, even in days of trial, we take joy in the sure and certain knowledge that Jesus Christ has taken away our sins, covered our iniquities, cured our diseases and delivered us from the wrath of God to come (Ps.103.1-5; Rom.5.8,9).
That’s our joy. Our joy is always based on what God has done.
If we take pleasure in being well, and having finances, a job and family life, then that pleasure turns into joy when we realize that it all comes from God. “Every good thing bestowed and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no shadow of turning” (James 1.17).
