I often think about Charles Dickens’ novel “A Tale of Two Cities” because of the opening paragraph: “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It was the age of wisdom. It was the age of foolishness. It was the epoch of belief. It was the epoch of incredulity. It was the season of light. It was the season of darkness....” Why...that’s now! That pretty well describes our day and age, yet, Dickens wrote it in 1859.
The point being, “There’s nothing new under the sun,” and Solomon wrote that in 935 BC. (Eccles. 1.9).
So, why do we get all hot and bothered by the current developments around us? Why are we agitated by the social, political and economic drama that’s unfolding daily as if it were something out of the ordinary? Probably because it’s our time, and we want something better.
Good times are not hinged to a roll of the dice, nor are they something that can be programmed. History should teach us that you can write new laws, you can remodel the social architecture, you can tweek the economy, and you can have a more sophisticated technology, but all is for naught if people remain the same.
But God said, “All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Rom.3.23). He said that He came to “seek and to save that which is lost,” and we are lost (Luke 19.10). For “there is none who does good, there is not even one” (Rom.3.12b). God has provided for our “salvation” (John 3.16; Rom.10.9; 1 Pt.1.3-9). “He Himself bore our sins in His Body on the cross, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness; for by His wounds you were healed” (1 Pt.2.24; Isa. 53.5c).
For the “good times to roll” we need to change, and that’s the hang-up of humanity.
Jesus said, “Repent and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1.15). Repent in the original means “change your mind.” It means that instead of doing the same stuff over and over again, thinking that we’re going to save ourselves, we instead need to honor the LORD Creator of the universe and do it His way.
“Repent therefore and return, that your sins may be wiped away, in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3.19).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
