In the movie Forest Gump, we find Forest rescuing his friend Bubba during a fire-fight in the Vietnam jungle. Bubba is mortally wounded, and as Forest cradles his friend in his arms, Bubba looks up at Forest and asks, “Forest, why did this happen?”
Isn’t that the fundamental question of life...why?
In 1981 rabbi Harold Kushner wrote the book: When Bad Things Happen to Good People. He dedicated it to the memory of his son, Aaron, who died at 14 of an incurable disease. Kushner was suffering the loss of his son, and as a rabbi, he felt the need to explain the nature of God, who would let such things happen. Well, Kushner decided that God is not all powerful (omnipotent) and incapable of preventing evil.
Of course, the Christian community, and much of the Jewish community, rejected his conclusion, saying, that God is perfectly capable of overcoming evil, but He will not transgress human freewill. In other words: men are responsible for their choices which often lead to evil.
Nevertheless, neither answer really gives us comfort in our suffering.
C.S. Lewis in his book, The Problem of Evil, tells us that evil proves the existence of an ultimate good. I agree. It’s the law of opposites, i.e., in our reality on planet Earth, there is positive and negative, light and darkness, predator and prey, and good and evil. The very existence of these opposites verifies that both exist at the same time.
Why do predators have sharp teeth? Or, why do natural, earthly phenomena often cause human death?
But God, who is good, desires from the beginning that all things are good (Gen.1.4,10, 12, 18). Jesus said to the rich, young ruler, “Why do you call Me good. No one is good except God alone” (Mark 10.18). “There is none who does good; there is not even one...” (Rom.3.12c). “Every good thing bestowed and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation, or shifting shadow” (James 1.17).
Okay. So...WHY...is there suffering, pain and evil? Who’s responsible here? God said to Adam in his disobedience, “Cursed is the ground because of you; in toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life. Both thorns and thistles it shall grow for you...by the sweat of your face, you shall eat bread, tell you return to the ground” (from whence you came...Gen,2.7). Whose responsible?
“For we know that the whole creation groans and suffers the pains of childbirth together until now” (Rom.8.22). Why? Because of the fall of mankind.
Granted, the biblical statement of “the fall of mankind” gives little comfort to those who are suffering. They may still hold God accountable, and wonder “why” bad things have happened to them.
We must remember that God created all things, and He created them good. There was no predation in Paradise. He also created the archangel, Lucifer, who morphed into Satan, the devil, who is the author of evil. But, in remembering that, we also know that this “angel of light” had freewill, just like us. He choose to rebel against God (Isa.14.12ff; Rev.12.7ff). When Satan came before the LORD, the LORD said to Satan, “”Have you considered My servant Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil. Then Satan answered The LORD, ‘Does Job fear God for nothing” (Job 1.8-11). Make him suffer and he’ll curse you.
This is planet Earth, a fallen world. It exists in the midst of a supernatural war for the souls of men. Good and evil are in conflict with one another, and the general population is caught-up in the battle. But, God is good, and He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who is against us” (Rom.8.31)?
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
